CCPSegNews: Cursos on Line gravados com Certificado!

Responsabilidade Civil (RC) – Seguros Patrimoniais – Resseguro – Fiança Locarícia – Seguro Garantia – Análise de Balanços – Transportes
WORKSHOP EAD DE DIREITO DO SEGURO – NOVO MARCO LEGAL
A Nova Lei do Seguro X Principais mudanças em itens relevantes do Contrato de Seguro…
https://agenciasegnews.eadplataforma.app/curso/workshop-direito-do-seguro-nova-lei-do-seguro
CURSO BÁSICO DE RESSEGUROS
Prof: Dra Jaqueline Wichineski Santos
Prof: Lázaro Zani Sobrinho – CEO da UIB Re Brasil Corretora de Resseguros
https://agenciasegnews.eadplataforma.app/curso/curso-basico-de-resseguro
CURSO EAD SEG NEWS BÁSICO DE RESPONSABILIDADE CIVIL & SEGUROS
Legislação, Riscos, Coberturas e Oportunidades
Prof: Dr. Robson Silveira
https://agenciasegnews.eadplataforma.app/curso/curso-basico-responsabilidade-civil-rc-e-seguros
CURSO EAD SEG NEWS DE SEGURO DE RESPONSABILIDADE CIVIL PROFISSIONAL
Prof: Dr. Robson Silveira
https://agenciasegnews.eadplataforma.app/curso/curso-seguro-de-responsabilidade-civil-profissinal
WORKSHOP DE SEGURO DE FIANÇA LOCATÍCIA
Aspectos Contratuais, Tecnologia e Distribuição
https://agenciasegnews.eadplataforma.app/curso/1-workshop-seguro-de-fianca-locaticia
CURSO EAD SEG NEWS DE GESTÃO DE RISCOS E SEGUROS PATRIMONIAIS
Características e Diferenças entre os Seguros Empresarias , Riscos Nomeados (RN) e Riscos Operacionais (RO)
Prof: Paulo Fernandes – Especialista em Seguros Patrimoniais
https://agenciasegnews.eadplataforma.app/curso/gestao-de-riscos-e-seguros-patrimoniais
II CURSO EAD DE LICITAÇÕES PARA SEGURO GARANTIA PERFORMANCE
Prof: Robson Reginato – Diretor Pres. da Bellco Seguros
https://agenciasegnews.com.br/novo-curso-ead-de-licitacoes-para-seguro-garantia-performance-esta-disponivel/
CURSO EAD SEG NEWS DE ANÁLISE DE BALANÇOS – SEGURO GARANTIA
CRÉDITO: ANÁLISE DE BALANÇOS E OS CS DE CRÉDITO PARA O SEGURO GARANTIA
PROF: : ROGÉRIO GONÇALVES
https://agenciasegnews.eadplataforma.app/curso/analise-de-balancos-seguro-garantia
CURSO EAD SEG NEWS DE SEGURO GARANTIA CONCEITOS, FUNDAMENTOS E PRÁTICA
PROF: ROGÉRIO GONÇALVES
https://agenciasegnews.eadplataforma.app/curso/seguro-garantia-fundamento-conceitos-e-pratica