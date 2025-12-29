CCPSegNews: Cursos on Line gravados com Certificado!

Responsabilidade Civil (RC) – Seguros Patrimoniais – Resseguro – Fiança Locarícia – Seguro Garantia – Análise de Balanços – Transportes

WORKSHOP EAD DE DIREITO DO SEGURO – NOVO MARCO LEGAL

A Nova Lei do Seguro X Principais mudanças em itens relevantes do Contrato de Seguro…

https://agenciasegnews.eadplataforma.app/curso/workshop-direito-do-seguro-nova-lei-do-seguro

CURSO BÁSICO DE RESSEGUROS

Prof: Dra Jaqueline Wichineski Santos

Prof: Lázaro Zani Sobrinho – CEO da UIB Re Brasil Corretora de Resseguros

https://agenciasegnews.eadplataforma.app/curso/curso-basico-de-resseguro

CURSO EAD SEG NEWS BÁSICO DE RESPONSABILIDADE CIVIL & SEGUROS

Legislação, Riscos, Coberturas e Oportunidades

Prof: Dr. Robson Silveira

https://agenciasegnews.eadplataforma.app/curso/curso-basico-responsabilidade-civil-rc-e-seguros

CURSO EAD SEG NEWS DE SEGURO DE RESPONSABILIDADE CIVIL PROFISSIONAL

Prof: Dr. Robson Silveira

https://agenciasegnews.eadplataforma.app/curso/curso-seguro-de-responsabilidade-civil-profissinal

WORKSHOP DE SEGURO DE FIANÇA LOCATÍCIA

Aspectos Contratuais, Tecnologia e Distribuição

https://agenciasegnews.eadplataforma.app/curso/1-workshop-seguro-de-fianca-locaticia

CURSO EAD SEG NEWS DE GESTÃO DE RISCOS E SEGUROS PATRIMONIAIS

Características e Diferenças entre os Seguros Empresarias , Riscos Nomeados (RN) e Riscos Operacionais (RO)

Prof: Paulo Fernandes – Especialista em Seguros Patrimoniais

https://agenciasegnews.eadplataforma.app/curso/gestao-de-riscos-e-seguros-patrimoniais

II CURSO EAD DE LICITAÇÕES PARA SEGURO GARANTIA PERFORMANCE

Prof: Robson Reginato – Diretor Pres. da Bellco Seguros

https://agenciasegnews.com.br/novo-curso-ead-de-licitacoes-para-seguro-garantia-performance-esta-disponivel/

CURSO EAD SEG NEWS DE ANÁLISE DE BALANÇOS – SEGURO GARANTIA

CRÉDITO: ANÁLISE DE BALANÇOS E OS CS DE CRÉDITO PARA O SEGURO GARANTIA

PROF: : ROGÉRIO GONÇALVES

https://agenciasegnews.eadplataforma.app/curso/analise-de-balancos-seguro-garantia

CURSO EAD SEG NEWS DE SEGURO GARANTIA CONCEITOS, FUNDAMENTOS E PRÁTICA

PROF: ROGÉRIO GONÇALVES

https://agenciasegnews.eadplataforma.app/curso/seguro-garantia-fundamento-conceitos-e-pratica